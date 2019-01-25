Gov’t to sponsor Bududa landslides

By Ben Jumbe.

Government is to sponsor children of Bududa landslide victims to be resettled to Bulambuli in school

The commitment was made by the prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda at the launch of government’s resettlement in Bunambutye sub county in Bududa district

Dr Rugunda said government would ensure that those in secondary school are enrolled in the available schools with government to take care of the fees for two years while those in primary will study under temporary structures to be provided.

The prime minister however cautioned Bureaucrats against long unproductive consultations which he says delay service delivery