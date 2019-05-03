Gov’t to sign Labour agreement with UAE

By Ritah kemigisa.

The government of Uganda is set to sign a bilateral agreement with the United Arab Emirates next month on externalisation of labour in allow licensed companies recruit workers.

The minister of Gender Labour and Social Development Janat Mukwaya says the agreement will see a number of safety measures put in place to protect and promote the rights of Ugandan domestic workers in the Middle East Country.

She meanwhile says they are also working with the ministry of foreign affairs to get a similar agreement with Oman where many Ugandan female workers have reported major problems.

Mukwaya has however advised Ugandans seeking greener pastures abroad to strictly do so legally and go in countries where Uganda has export labour agreements with.

Figures from the gender minister show that a total of 130 companies are licensed to export labour.