Gov’t to procure more motorized speed guns

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of works is set to secure motorized speed guns to cub the increasing cases of accident emanating from over speeding.

According to the director Traffic in Uganda police Dr Steven Kasiima, currently police has only 20 speed guns that can’t serve the whole country.

Now the state minister for works Aggrey Bagiire said that this shortfall is likely to be considered in this business cycle for the next year 2019- 2020.

He said that beyond speed guns, government is planning to buy cars with speed guns that will be mobile to detect over speeding cars.