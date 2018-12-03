Gov’t to lift taxes on life jackets

By Moses Kyeyune.

Government is considering to waive taxes on life jackets to make them readily available and affordable on the market, Minister Kasaija has said.

The Minister of finance, planning and economic development has been speaking to journalists at parliament earlier today.

He says that the absence of safety precautions by water travelers was one of the major causes of deaths in the recent boat accident on Lake Victoria.

But the minister maintains, the decision will be based on clear confirmation from the ongoing investigation.