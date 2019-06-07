Gov’t to invest in nuclear power

By Moses Kyeyune.

Government is considering an ambitious path, investing in nuclear power, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

The President has been addressing Parliament, on the State of the Nation where he said Government has completed pre-feasibility studies for a 2000MW Nuclear Power Project.

The President also says that eight projects have been identified as potential sites for nuclear power plants in the Districts of Buyende, Kiruhura, Lamwo, Mubende and Nakasongola.

The use of various applications of Atomic Energy in Uganda, according to the Prsident, continues to rise in the medical, industrial and agricultural applications.

The President has also explained that so far, Uganda boasts of 850 radiation sources in 419 facilities, which use nuclear technology in their operations.

Once fully developed, Uganda will go a long way, in boosting her energy infrastructure, the president said.

The pledge also comes as Uganda widens domestic production of explosives at the Kyoga dynamic under Luwero industries.

The President’s ambition however comes as Western World powers are concerned about the use of nuclear technology in war weaponry.