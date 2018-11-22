Gov’t to intervene in Passport scarcity

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government is set to intervene in the current scarcity of passport at the immigration office.

This followed complaint raised by the member of parliament for Kasambya Hon Gafa Mbwatekamwa claiming that immigration office has ceased offering new passports which has affected many people especially those with emergency issues.

In responses the government chief wipe Ruth Nankabirwa said that this a new development which needs urgent attention.

She said that even though Uganda is positioned to upgrade to international east African passport starting 10th December, the whole process can’t be halted.