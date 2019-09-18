Gov,t to connect 300,000 Ugandans annually

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

Government through ministry of energy is set to connect 300,000 Ugandans to the national power grid annually starting this financial year under the electricity connection policy.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda at the 9th annual joint sector review for ministry of energy under the theme ’harnessing energy and mineral resources for industrialization and sustainable economic growth’’.

He says this will grow electricity consumption by 30 percent by the end of 2020 and 60 percent by 2026.

The Prime Minister noted that through the electricity connection policy,the Rural Electrification Agency has provided power access to nearly 150,000 households since its inception in November last year.