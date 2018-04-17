Gov’t to borrow 200 million dollars from World Bank

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Cabinet has approved government proposal to borrow 200 million dollars from World Bank to finance upgrading of 331 health center two health three levels across the country.

While communicating this week’s cabinet meeting to media, the deputy director media center Col Shaban Bantaliza said that these funds are to benefit selected sub counties without health center threes.

Others sector benefit from this loan is the ministry of education where 373 seed secondary schools are to be constructed in sub countries without.

He said that it’s under NRM manifesto to constrict a government secondary school in every sub country and this is to be realized using these funds.

The implementation period is expected to commence in 2019 to 2023.