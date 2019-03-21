Gov’t to amend the land acquisition act

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Betty Amongi has revealed plans to amend the Land Acquisition Act.

In 2017 government submitted the constitution land amendment bill before parliament seeking to amend Article 26 of the constitution to facilitate timely acquisition of land for government projects.

A report was made by parliament advising government to withdraw the amendment but introduce an amendment to the Land Acquisition Act of 1965 instead.

Addressing journalists at media center in Kampala Amongi said that as such consultations have kicked off in Hoima, Karamoja district and a national dialogue is be held in Kampala tomorrow.

Key among the issues in the proposed bill is the introduction of a tribunal that will be mandated to settle disputes between land owners and government over compensation within 30 days.

Amongi cited the Entebbe Express Way, Northern Bypass and oil roads whose implementation has been delayed by disputes arising out of the compulsory land acquisition process.