Gov’t tasked to clean up treasury

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has been asked to clean up the treasury and Bank of Uganda.

According to the chairman general of the National Organization of Trade Unions Usher Owere, this is the only way civil servants’ salaries will be enhanced as promised by the president earlier.

Owere alleges that the treasury which is headed by Keith Muhakanizi is mishandling the money meant for salary enhancement for civil servants, a claim the ministry have vehemently denied.

The minister of finance Matia Kasaija recently revealed that government was struggling to raise money for civil servants salary increment, calling for their patience or they share the little that can be raises at the moment.

Owere however says the treasury has enough money to cater for their demands but simply needs cleaning up.