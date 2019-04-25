Govt targets 862 billion in New Tax measures

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government is targeting to reap up to shillings 862b as bare-minimum from new tax measures presented to parliament.

This has been revealed by the minister of State for Planning David Bahati while appearing before the House Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development today.

The minister was appearing to officially speak to the tax measures for the financial year 2019/20.

Bahati says that as a measure to attain the target, the government is already designing a Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy which involves revenue mobilization targets premised on broad-based consensus on medium-term revenue goals; a comprehensive tax system reform as well as securing adequate resourcing both domestically and from donors.