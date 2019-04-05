Gov’t speaks on city property wrangles

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government has condemned closure of shopping arcades by some property owners without any notice or due regard to the livelihood of tenants operating in those premises.

This follows a demonstration by traders at Qualicell Mall, Nabukeera Plaza, and Jamboree shopping mall after the landlords sealed off the premises.

Addressing journalists at Media Centre, the state minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya has said Landlords should stop locking up shops or even welding entrances without following lawful procedures.

She further reveals that Government, through the Attorney General’s office is to negotiate a modality of opening up an escrow account, where all disputed or accruing rent for the period after February 2019, shall be paid and held therein until the final case is determined by courts of law.

