Govt seeks parliamentary approval of shs 280 bn for aircrafts

By Moses Kyeyune.

Government has this morning presented to parliament a request to approve 280 billion shillings as part of the purchase cost of two air crafts.

The money according to the minister of State for Planning of state for planning, David Bahati is required in ten days to pay for the two Bombardier CRJ 900 air crafts from Canada, towards the final restoration of the national air line,

The money is part of the 700 billion shillings supplementary request being processed by Parliament’s committee on Budget.

The minister has told lawmakers in the committee that the funds will be obtained from the consolidated fund and Petroleum Fund.

Related Stories……..

Uganda Airlines orders two A330neo