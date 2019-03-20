Govt proposes shs 480,000 fine for forceful family separation of persons with disabilities

By Moses Kyeyune.

Persons who forcefully separate people with disabilities with a view of denying them a right to family life risk suffering a 480,000 shillings or 12 months in jail.

This is contained in the revised edition of the Persons with Disabilities, 2018 which is before parliament for approval.

If passed in its current state, the law will also slap a fine of 400,000 shillings or a year in jail for in-human and degrading treatment of persons with disabilities.

The House Committee on Gender, labor and Social Development in its report to Parliament has recommended that Bill be amended to create a broad-based coalition of the State and non-State Actors in the fight for the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities in Uganda.