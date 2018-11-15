Gov’t pinned over delays in World Bank Project

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Members of Parliament have expressed disappointment over the delay in implementation of the World Bank funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Program in Jinja town.

MPs were annoyed by recent media reports alleging that the contractor abandoned work in Jinja Municipality due to non-payment yet the project is fully funded by the World Bank.

The Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka told parliament that allegations indicate that that during the selection of contractors, PPDA guidelines were not followed adding that the contractor was using substandard materials.

However the Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chris Baryomunsi confirmed the allegations but said government had taken all the necessary steps to address the situation.

He says studies were commissioned on the said materials using two private laboratories and the test results confirmed that the materials were genuine and up to standard.

Baryomunsi adds that Government has since instructed Jinja Municipality to pay the contractor for works to resume.

The World Bank funded USMID Project is implemented through Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban development in 14 municipalities of Uganda with a major component in infrastructure development.