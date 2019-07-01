Govt ordered to pay 25 million to a woman for losing son in police cells

By Ruth Anderah

The High Court in Kampala has ordered government to pay 25million shillings to a woman whose son died while in police custody at Nabbingo Police Post.

This is after she successfully filed a case against government for allegedly unlawfully taking the life her son Ronald Bikyahaga.

Justice Musa Sekaana in his ruling said the money awarded to Joyce Bikyahaga will attract a 12 percent interest from the date of judgment.

The judge also ordered government to pay costs of the suit.

It is alleged that on October 15th 2007, Ronald Bikyahaga was in a film hall at Nabbingo when he was arrested by the police, violently beaten by the officers and dragged and locked up in police cells with several injuries on his body and was found dead the next morning.

The deceased’s mother claims that the actions of the police officers were wrongful, unlawful and a violation of human rights.