Gov’t not moved by RWI’s opinion poll

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government is not moved by the latest opinion poll results by Research World International that showed that president Museveni’s support had dipped by 50%.

According to the poll, if elections were to be held today, president Museveni would win by 32% followed by Bobi Wine at 22% while the four time presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye would only get 13% of the total votes.

According to the deputy government spokesperson Col Shaban Bantariza, much as the research findings of the poll are scientifically sensible, politics is not always scientific especially when it’s talking about what people want to hear.

Bantariza says as they head for the 2021 poll, the ruling party will not focus an individual candidates like Bobi Wine who has been ranked highly but rather any candidate who has the potential to disadvantage the ruling NRM.

