Gov’t not moved by Muntu’s departure

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda is a democracy which allows free entry and exit of people.

The comment has been made by the deputy executive director of Uganda Media Center Col. Shaban Bantariza following the decision by former president of the opposition FDC Rtd Gen Mugisha Muntu and other to quit the party.

Bantariza tells KFM that government sees no problem with Muntu’s decision to leave the FDC party.

Bantariza says it is time for the opposition parties to find out what the fall out of the stalwart means.

Gen Mugisha Muntu announced he is leaving the party and would inform the country about his next move tomorrow during a press conference.

