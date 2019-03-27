Gov’t mocks opposition over blame games

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As the 2021 general elections draws closer, the government deputy spokesperson Col Shaban Bantariza has scoffed at the opposition for continuously blaming their failure on government.

His comments come at after the Democratic Party president Nobert Mao blasted his own party member Muwanga Kivumbi who had accused him of having selfish interests when he announced intention to contest for presidency.

Bantariza says as the opposition continues to tear itself apart, government and the president in particular are busy fulfilling promises made to the people.

He adds that as part of his pledge to increase electricity distribution in the country, the president recently commissioned the 183 Mega Watt Isimba Hydro power plant.