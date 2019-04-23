Govt injects shs 2b in Green jobs

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government has provided shs 2b for apprenticeship under the Green Jobs program under the ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development.

The money is reflected in the ministry’s approved budget proposals for FY 2019/20 and will be rolled out for the year starting July 1, 2019.

The ministry is implementing the Green Jobs program that is aimed at the creation of green and decent jobs, enhancement of labour productivity and reduction of poverty.

According to the line minister Mrs Janat Mukwaya, the program is critical to socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

Mrs Mukwaya however stated that shs 30b is what was requested by the ministry for apprenticeship and that the shs 2b earmarked for the next financial year is inadequate, given the target outputs and demand in the country’s unemployed population.