Gov’t gives shs 45M to Abiriga Mourners in Arua

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has finally rescued the people of Arua town, home to the slain Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga who were out of food to feed mourners and also pay funeral service providers.

According to the Arua Woman MP Mourine Os­oru, the people of Arua were in need of money to organize a good sendoff of for their beloved legislator.

Osuru says parliament has sent shs 45M for the people on ground in Arua to feed the people and do the necessary arrangements for the deceased.

She says out of this money shs 25M will be used at Rhino Camp where Abiriga is to be laid to rest tomorrow.