Gov’t gets 20m Euro loan for Karamoja mapping

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Cabinet has approved a 20.6 million Euro Loan from the Corporate Internationalization Fund of Spain to fund an airborne survey and geological mapping of Karamoja.

According to government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, there has been a long standing belief that Karamoja has endowed with numerous minerals whose quality and quantity is unknown.

Opondo says that with this mapping, government will be able to establish the various categories of minerals within Karamoja in addition to their worth.

With this loan, government also hopes to improve on the lives of people living in mining communities.