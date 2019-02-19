Gov’t entities on spot over non tax disclosure

By Moses Kyeyune.

A number of government ministries, departments and agencies are on spot for having failed to comply with tax measures.

A sample of only seven government institutions queried by the Office of the auditor general in the year ending December 2018 revealed that a 27.4 billion shillings loss had been incurred due to none adherence.

Out of the money, 24.7 billion was non remitted taxes while 2.8 billion was un-deducted tax.

The auditor general, John Muwanga notes in his report for 2017-2018 that failure to deduct and remit taxes directly impacts on collections by the Uganda Revenue Authority and that tax compliance by government entities should not be left optional.