Gov’t denies refuge agreement with Israel

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Uganda has denied having any agreement with Israel to host refugees who were recently ordered to leave the Middle East country.

According to minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Hilary Onek, the refugees of Israel origin who are in the country are here illegally.

Onek meanwhile says the country is already overwhelmed by a huge number of refugees and so those from Israel cannot be welcomed.

His comments come amid reports that the Israeli government had issued a notice for thousands of African migrants to leave for countries like Uganda and Rwanda or face imprisonment.

Described as infiltrators, the 38,000 migrants mostly from Eritrea and Sudanare said to have gone to Israel to seek asylum after fleeing persecution and conflict but authorities regard them as economic migrants.