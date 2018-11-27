Gov’t declares Friday a National mourning day #LakeVictoriaBoatAccident

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government has declared Friday 30, a national day for mourning, in honor of lives lost in the Lake Victoria wreckage.

The announcement has been made by the first deputy prime minister, Gen Moses Ali at the House sitting this afternoon.

This implies that flags at all public offices will fly at a half must.

An unknown number of people perished when a boat capsized in lake Victoria on Saturday, and only 26 people were rescued alive, while only 30 bodies could be clearly identified.

The police and sister security organs are still searching the waters, to retrieve other bodies that are said to be covered in the water.

