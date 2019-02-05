Gov’t considering abolition of PLE Exams

By Damali Mukhaye.

The minister of education Janet Museveni has revealed that discussions on whether to abolish primary leaving examination which are conducted by primary seven pupils are on. s

This followed the World Bank report recommending for the abolition of PLE if the country is to increase on the enrollment of students to lower secondary.

While launching the report at the office of the president Mrs Museveni said that her ministry is aware that most pupils who fail to raise good grades in PLE don’t repeat, but rather just drop out of school.

She says that if the exams are abolished, the students will continue to lower secondary where they would later be subjected to continuous assessment.