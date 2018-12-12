Govt confirms crisis at Women Hospital

By Moses Kyeyune.

Government has this evening acknowledged the financial crisis at the women’s hospital characterized with lack of basic medical supplies.

The matter was last week brought to the attention of parliament by Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa who said that many doctors and other medical workers at the facility are scared by the working environment without the tools.

In a response her response during plenary this afternoon, the minister of State for Health, General duties Sarah Opendi said Elijah’s concerns were correct but the government was taking action to put everything to order.

The minister has blamed the problem on budget inadequacies which she promised are being considered for a solution.

While opening the facility early this year, the president bragged about the women’s hospital as a center for excellence that would save many Ugandans, particularly the women from incurring huge costs on foreign hospitals for highly specialized complications.

Related Stories….

Shock as Newly opened Mulago Specialized Women Hospital runs out of funds