Govt confirms Bududa toll at 43

By Moses Kyeyune.

Government has confirmed that a total of 43 bodies were exhumed from the recent mudslide that hit Bukalasi village in Bududa district.

This number has been revealed by the acting permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Joel Wanjala while appearing before the Public Accounts committee of parliament this morning.

He says that 21 people were rescued alive while there are some cases of missing persons that are yet to be verified.

Whereas the officer says the disaster took them by surprise, he has decried negative attitude and slow public response to early warning systems in the area.