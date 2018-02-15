Gov’t commits to investigate Refugee scandal

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has committed itself to fully investigate and unearth all the facts behind the refugee funds scandal in the Office of the Prime Minister and bring to book all the culprits.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the minister of relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Hillary Onek said this is because government takes seriously the allegations of mismanagement of funds and other resources meant for the refugees.

Onek said the investigations which kicked off a week ago and are being carried out by local police and international investigators will be concluded in the next three weeks.

He says the investigations are probing both local and international agencies which provide aid to the refugees to find out if there was any connivance.

He has meanwhile assured all Ugandans and all partners that no stone shall be left unturned during these investigations.