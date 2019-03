By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has this evening announced that the House Radio will become operational soon, after clearance by the government.

Kadaga has been addressed Parliament during the session today.

She says that after the testing phase, the radio will transmit House proceeding to the public.

There has been protracted debate as to why Parliament, a public organ should have its own radio in the face of a national broadcaster, fed on tax payers’ money.