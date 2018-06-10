Gov’t calls for help in arresting Abiriga’s killers

Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has asked the people of Uganda to help police and other security organs to fight crime in the country and also if they are to arrest the killers of slain Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

Addressing mourners who had gathered at Gaddafi mosque to pray for the late Abiriga, the first deputy Prime Minister Moses Ali said this is because the people are always everywhere in places where government cannot be.

Ali says it’s not true that government has failed to protect its citizens in the wake of current murders and kidnaps but rather asserts that security operatives cannot be everywhere.

He is now appealing to the witnesses of Abiriga’s assassination to come out and help police to trace his killers so that justice can prevail.

Ali adds that much as everybody will die at some point, the death of Abiriga remains illegal.

He has now called for Unity and collaboration for the investigations so as to prosecute the criminals.