Govt bodies strikes common position on 0.5% mobile money tax

By Moses Kyeyune.

The government has retracted previous disagreements on the 0.5% tax measure agreed on a common position to support the bill.

This has been announced by the minister of state for planning David Bahati while appearing before the committee of Finance this afternoon.

In its early days, the bill for a new tax measure on mobile money witnessed a number of contradictions with different government agencies including the bank of Uganda castigating it as a bad law.

However, in today’s meeting the minister said that the ‘small mishaps’ have been solved and that all the government bodies have agreed with the 0.5 percentage.