Govt boasts of a 6.3percent economic development ahead of the 57th Independence Day

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Government says it hope to attain a middle income status by 2040 is almost coming real.

The minister for presidency Easther Mbayo says with the economic growth and national development now at about 6.3% for the financial year 2018/2019, up from the 6.1% for the financial year 2017/2018, the middle income status is now in sight.

Minister Mbayo was addressing journalists at media center ahead of the 57th independence anniversary that will take place on 9th October 2019 at Sironko District Headquarter grounds

She has asked Ugandans to appreciate government interventions to ensure, social and economic development in key sectors like health, education, and industry

This year’s Independence Day will be held under the theme “Consolidation of National Unity, Security, Freedom and Prosperity”.

President Yoweri Museveni who will be the Chief Guest, has also invited several dignitaries including Zimbabwe’s Emerson Mnangagwa.