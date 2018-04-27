Gov’t analytical lab overwhelmed

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Parliament’s committee on defence and internal affairs has discovered that most of the district government analytical laboratories are delivering below capacity.

This was discovered during a field visit to the eastern region by the committee.

Presenting a report from the tour, the committee chairperson Judith Nabakooba said these laboratories are still unable to reduce case backlog which negatively impacts the administration of justice.

The MPs also discovered that most common cases are those that require DNA analysis for crimes related to, murder/homicides, sexual assault and poison cases.

The MPs discovered that the current case backlog stands at over 5,500 criminal cases, 1,500 DNA cases and 3,200 poison cases.

Nabakooba says this is hinged on lack of skilled personnel and inadequate funding, thus asking government to scale up its contribution.