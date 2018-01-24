Gov’t agrees to reopen the Red Pepper

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has agreed to reopen The Red Pepper after two months of closure.

According to a tweet message from the publications twitter account, the decision to reopen the newspaper followed a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe last night.

The message further reveals that the president also pardoned the Company Directors and its Senior Editors and also promised to immediately order the police to vacate Pepper Headquarters at Namanve.

The Red Pepper offices in Namanve been a scene of crime by police since November last year after it besieged and sealed off the premises.

The police raid was perpetrated by the story it carried that Uganda was planning to topple the Government of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The paper has meanwhile revealed in a tweet message that it will hit the streets soon as the formal process to reopen it is done.