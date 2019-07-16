Govt agencies, ministries fail to use shs 349 billion

By Moses Kyeyune.

A number of government agencies and ministries have failed to use up to 349.7 billion shillings for the financial ended June 30 2019.

The money has been returned to the consolidated fund.

210.2 billion shillings came from the central budget votes while 139.5 was returned from local government votes.

The Public Finance Management Act of 2015 mandate all un-utilized funds to be returned to the Consolidated Funds.

The Accountant General, Lawrence Semakula confirms that many organs of government failed to fully absorb their allocation, with NAADS leading with 39.7 billion, followed by the Parliamentary Commission with 27 billion.

