Governor BOU Mutebile “i will never dream to re-open closed banks”

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Governor Bank of Uganda Prof Emmanuel Mutebile says he “will never dream to re-open the banks” he has closed.

The Governor has been responding to a question by Aruu County MP Odonga Otto as to what plans the Central Bank has regarding the re-operarionalisation of TEEFE trust Bank.

In his reply, Mutebile has said that once closed, there should be no hope for re-opening.

Seven banks have been closed under controversial circumstances.

Among them is the recently closed Crane Bank of business Mogul Sudhir Ruparelia and the National Bank of Commerce belonging to Kigezi big shots, among them former premier Amama Mbabazi and Amos Nzeyi.