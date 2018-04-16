Government’s move to host 500 asylum seekers welcomed

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Government’s move to host 500 asylum seekers expelled from Israel has been welcomed by some international relations experts.

Addressing journalists in Kampala last week the minister of state relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Musa Ecweru confirmed that Israel had indeed requested that it relocates 500 Eritrean and South Sudan refugees to Uganda.

This move has however sparked debate with some sections accusing government of having a hidden agenda in allowing such a deal.

However speaking to KFM Ambassador Harold Acema said hosting this group would not be a problem.

He further allays fears of the number increasing the burden on the already stretched country’s economy, arguing that their welfare will be a responsibility of the UN.