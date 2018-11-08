Government urged to Invest more in oral health

By Shamim Natebwa.

Government has been asked to invest more in oral health, research and move away from the provision of tooth extraction services to restoring hopes and smiles of the public.

This message from the Uganda Dental Association ahead of their fourth AGM Scientific conference and exhibition for this year that kicks off today to 10th this month at the Grand Imperial Hotel under the theme ‘’Dentistry;Past,Present and Future’’.

According to Doctor Ayub Twaha the president Uganda Dental Association, despite the fact that, dental conditions such as gum diseases and tooth decay are most common health common conditions worldwide, the attention given is minimal which poses a challenge in achieving optimal dental health.