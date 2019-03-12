Government urged to extend elderly fund across the country

By Damali Mukhaye.

Human rights activists have tasked the government to expedite the process of rolling elderly fund to all the district across the country.

Speaking to kfm, the Uganda women network coordinator Sandra Komuhiimo says that there are over 120 districts in the whole country but the fund is in a selected 15 districts only.

She says that all elderly people in the country once contributed to the development of this country hence all of them should be appreciated hence the program should be hurriedly be rolled out to all districts.

She also says that the fund should be increased from the current 25,000 shillings since it is very little considered to the current cost of living.