Government Urged on poverty eradication projects

By Moses Kyeyune.

Government has been urged to expedite drives towards poverty eradication through full operationalization of industrial projects covered by the Uganda Development Corporation.

The recommendation contained in the 2018 report of the auditor general John Muwanga comes after findings revealed that key projects with investments of UGX53.2bn are not operational.

The projects include Soroti fruit factory (13.4bn shillings), Atiak sugar factory (19.8bn shillings) Luwero fruit factory (367 million shillings) and the tea project (10.7 billion) among others.

The only operational project of Kalangala Infrastructure Service with an investment of 16.9bn shillings and 45.7 percent shareholding by UDC has not declared any profits to UDC since 2012.

Over 70 billion shillings was injected into the corporation, so as to finance the country’s industrial sector but a lot remains to be desired.

