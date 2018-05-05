Government to roll out internet connectivity in rural areas

By Moses Ndhaye.

Government is considering adopting use of satellite to roll out internet connectivity in rural areas where internet cannot be accessed.

The minister for ICT Frank Tumwebaze says,it will not be possible for government to rollout internet in the heard to reach areas by using optic fiber connections.

He adds that satellite connectivity has been approved as the appropriate system to connect people on internet because it has a reliable broad band.

The minister made the remarks at the launch of a satellite installed in Ntoroko, western Uganda.