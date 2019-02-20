Government to Buy Text Books worth over over 50 billion

By Moses Ndhaye.

Government has earmarked over 50 billion shillings to procure textbooks which will help the ministry of education to implement the new lower curriculum secondary reform which kicks off in 2020.

According to the commissioner in the ministry of education Ismail Mulidwa government is proposing to procure these books from the local book authors in Uganda .

Mulidwa while officiating at the opening of symposium on combating book piracy in Uganda says people should stop buying pirated books because they affect the quality of education because in most cases they are not accurate in terms of providing information .

He asked policy makers to ensure that, the copy rights law is implemented to protect the authors from losing market for what they have produced .