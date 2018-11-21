Government rewards Uganda cranes with a 3.7 billion qualification bonus

By Ssebuliba Samuel

Following the qualification of Uganda to play in African cup of Nations, the government has already rewarded players and managers with qualification bonus worth 3.7 billion.

Speaking to media today the president FUFA Moses Magogo said that government has showed its support to the national team and this has been exhibited by endless support to the team.

He said that immediately upon winning, one million dollar was disbursed to the team and beneficiaries have been paid .

Uganda qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Cape Verde 1-0 in Kampala on Saturday.