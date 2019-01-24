Government postpones plans to construct car assembling plant

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Government has postponed plans to construct a car assembling plant in Kapeeka Industrial park.

Addressing journalists ahead of the NRM day on 26 January, the presidency minister Esther Mbayo said currently the market for new cars is still low and as such priority will be shifted to other issues.

She says government is to go back on the drawing board and assess the possibility of having another assembling plant of its kind later.

Last year Cabinet directed the ministry of finance to set aside over Ush 20 billion to kick-start the construction of an assembly plant but one year Uganda is not manufacturing cars.

The NRM day will be held at Muwafu Primary School Grounds in Tororo district under the theme, “A moment of glory that set a new chapter for the unity, peace and prosperity in Uganda’