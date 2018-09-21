Government not scared of Bobi – foreign affairs Minister Oryem

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The government of Uganda is not scared of Bobi Wine and his people power movement.

This comes from state minister for foreign affairs Okello Oryem following concerns raised by various stakeholders over the heavy deployment yesterday ahead of the return of the Kyadondo East legislator.

Appearing on Kfm’s hotseat show last evening, the minister said there is nothing to fear about Bobi Wine, noting that government has defeated several people who have attempted to use illegal means to gain power.

Addressing journalists over the weekend, president Museveni who is also the NRM national chairman said it is the NRM party with the people power as witnessed in the recently held local council and women council elections.

