Government Machines recovered in a bar

By Shamim Nateebwa

The government Health Monitoring Unit has recovered a suspected CD4 machine in one of the bars in Kampala.

Addressing the media at unit headquarters in Naguru, the Director Dr. Jackson Ojera Abusu said the machine worth Shs28mwas about to be sold off when concerned citizens tipped off the team and it responded swiftly.

He said that they had established the health facility from which the machine is suspected to have been stolen together with a microscope which is yet to be recovered.

Four suspects have so far been arrested as police hunts for others.

In a separate development, the unit has arrested an individual who was employed as a district supervisor during the recent mosquito net distribution campaign for stealing mosquito nets that made many Sheema residents miss out on the nets.

Doctor Abusu noted the matter is before court.