Government kicks off boat registration process on Lake Victoria

By Moses Ndhaye.

Government has kicked off, registration of boats operating on about 50 landing sites out of the 185 sites situated on Lake Victoria.

The commissioner in charge Marine administration at the ministry of works George Muhenda says the exercise kicked off this morning in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka and in Mukono.

He says, the boat census is intended to separate boats which are designated for fishing, and those which are specifically labeled to carry people and also to know the qualifications of the captains manning the boats.

The government’s action plan follows the recent boat accident where MV Templar that was destined for K-plam Beach Resort capsized at Mutima beach with over 120 people on board and over 30 lost their lives.