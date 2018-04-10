Government is to allocate shs 143 billion for Kiira EV project

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government is to allocate shs 143 billion to kick start the commercialization of the Kiira Electric Vehicle project which was yesterday approved by parliament.

According to the minister of ICT and national guidance Frank Tumwebaze cabinet also resolved that the ministry of finance allocate 24 billion for this project in the forthcoming budget.

Tumwebaze adds that the project whose facility will be constructed at the Uganda Investment Authority industrial park in Jinja will be under the full responsibility of the ministry of science and technology.

Meanwhile the minister for science technology and innovation Dr Elioda Tumwesiye says the project that kicks off in July will make a market entry of assembling a bus and more than 5000 cars are expected to be assembled in the long run.