By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Government is planning double the size of Kampala Hoima road to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic volumes.

This comes at the time when the county is eyeing this area as pillar of country’s development due to oil production taking place in this area.

According to state minister for works Aggrey Bagiire, this road is anticipated to be too small to accommodate vehicles that will be frequenting and thus appropriate measures has to be taken.

He said that development of road designs are underway as well as mobilizing resources.